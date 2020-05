Oakland A’s Refusing To Pay Coliseum Rent Because Of COVID-19 Shutdown Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:25s - Published 48 minutes ago Oakland A’s Refusing To Pay Coliseum Rent Because Of COVID-19 Shutdown The Oakland Athletics, who have had their 2020 season sidelined by both the Major League Baseball and Alameda County COVID-19 shutdowns, has told Oakland Coliseum officials they will not be making rent payments until the season begins. John Ramos reports. (5/20/20) 0

