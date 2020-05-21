First hand reaction to Gov. Walz announcement

Bars & Restaurants will be able to open outdoor dining on June 1st.

Percent occupancy./// kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live from the canadian honker in rochester... getting first hand reaction to the governor's announcement..

Jessica.xxx live after more than two months of only curbside pick up and delivery restaurants like the canadian honker are anxious to welcome din?

In customers again.

All of the state's restaurants have been closed to din?

In service since march 17th... minnesotans have stepped up to help local businesses survive?

But just delivery and tak?out has taken a toll on a lot of business owners' bottom line.

Governor walz says there will be several guidelines to reopen and serve people outdooors and canadian honker owner joe powers tells me he's ready to take on any guidelines the state requires.

Live in georg} thank you jessica.

In addition to outdoor dining, restaurants and bars will be able to continue offering takeout, curbside, and delivery services./// governor kim reynolds announced another