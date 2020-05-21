SCOTUS blocks disclosure of unredacted Mueller report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the disclosure to a Democratic -led House of Representatives committee of grand jury material redacted by President Donald Trump 's administration from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

This order by the justices puts a hold on a March ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that the material must be disclosed to lawmakers.

The administration now has until June 1 to formally appeal that ruling.

If the justices decide to hear the case, a final ruling may not come until after the November 3rd presidential election.

If they don't hear the appeal, the materials would then need to be handed over.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr - a Trump appointee - released the 448-page report in April 2019 with some parts redacted.

Some Democrats have expressed concern that Barr used the redaction process to keep potentially damaging information about Trump secret.