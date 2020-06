Davinci Resolve 16.2 is ready to take on Premiere Pro CC Video Credit: Engadget Review [Engadget AOL] - Duration: 08:59s - Published on May 21, 2020 Davinci Resolve 16.2 is ready to take on Premiere Pro CC Since Blackmagic Design’s Resolve 16 came out last year, a lot of editors have been tempted to ditch Adobe Premiere Pro CC. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources DaVinci Resolve 16.2 can take on Premiere Pro CC Since Blackmagic Design’s Resolve 16 came out last year, a lot of video editors may have been...

engadget - Published on May 21, 2020







Tweets about this