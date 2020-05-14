Trump accuses China of fake Covid toll

US President Donald Trump has again accused China of lying about its Covid-19 toll.
Mr Trump said he "saw more problem on television than they were reporting just by looking at a picture".
'Mass Worldwide Killing': Trump Slams 'Wacko' In China For Coronavirus StatementPresident Trump slammed China.
Coronavirus: Trump says, 'US topping virus cases a badge of honour, means testing is great'|OneindiaAs US battles highest Coronavirus cases globally with the death toll mounting each day and more than 93 thousand dead already, US President Donald Trump who has been facing criticising over mishandling..