Volunteers Plant American Flags At Graves Of Veterans In Conshohocken Ahead Of Memorial Day Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:38s - Published 17 minutes ago Jessica Kartalija reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Verdant Square Network PA ‘We Salute Them’: Volunteers Plant American Flags At Graves Of Veterans In Montgomery County Ahead Of Memorial Day https://t.co/kwHuu6ctce 16 minutes ago CBS Philly 'We Salute Them': Volunteers Plant American Flags At Graves Of Veterans In Montgomery County Ahead Of Memorial Day… https://t.co/mmPthDxkIp 48 minutes ago