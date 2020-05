Group begins collecting signatures to try to recall Sebastian council members Damien Gilliams, Pamela Parris, and Charles Mauti

A group organizing the recall effort started collecting signed petitions at Riverview Park.

A GROUP ORGANIZING THE EFFORTSSAY THEYNEARLY ALL THE PETITIONS THEYNEED.A GROUP CALLED 'SEBASTIANVOTERS AGAINST GILLIAMS ANDPARRIS' ORGANIZED NEARLY THREEMONTHS AGO.

THEY ARE LOOKINGTO REMOVE DAMIEN GILLIAMS,PAMELA PARRIS, AND A THIRDCOUNCILMAN, CHARLES MAUTI.

THETHREE ARE AT THE CENTER OF ANALLEGED - "SECRET COUNCILMEETING" LAST MONTH - THATLOOKED TO REMOVE OTHER CITYLEADERS..

A MEETING THAT'S NOWPART OF A CRIMINALINVESTIGATIO“COME THE ILLEGAL MEETING,ITNEIGHBOR BREAKING INTO YOURHOUSE.

HE CAN APOLOGIZE BUTARE YOU EVER REALLY GOING TOTRUST YOUR NEIGHBOR AGAIN”“OH I JUST THINK THESE GUYSARE RIDICULOUS.

I THINK PEOPLEWHO VOTE, OR TOO MANY PEOPLEDONCLUE WHATHERE." ONE OF THECOUNCILMEMBERS& DAMIENGILLIAMS& SHOWED UP TO THEPARK.

HE CLAIMED THE RECALLGROUP DID NOT HAVE THE PROPERPERMIT - BUT THE CITYDIRECTOR CONFIRMED THEYFOLLOWED THE PROPERPROCEDURES.NEW INFORMATION TONIGHT ABOU