Duluth East Coach Rhett McDonald's Son Recovering After Bike Accident Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:23s - Published 1 hour ago Duluth East Coach Rhett McDonald's Son Recovering After Bike Accident Rhett McDonald is a high school basketball coach with a familiar name, but the story is about a leisurely bike ride where his family's life came to a halt on the brink of tragedy, reports Mike Max (2:23). WCCO 4 News At 10 – May 20, 2020 0

