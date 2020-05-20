Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max

Fans of the superhero movie "Justice League" will soon be able to watch a previously unreleased version of the film, in response to a years-long campaign by fans.

The movie stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

The unreleased version will debut on the streaming service HBO Max next year, executives said on Wednesday (May 20).

The original director Zack Snyder who oversaw the filming of "Justice League" had put together a cut of the movie, before he had to step away to deal with a family tragedy.

"Avengers" director Joss Whedon then took over the project to oversee reshoots and complete editing.

But the final product received lackluster reviews, with only 40% of reviews left on the Rotten Tomatoes website giving it a positive rating.

Fans have speculated that they would like Snyder's original version better, which erupted into a movement online with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trending at the start of 2017.

In 2019, fans even bought a billboard in Times Square to promote their cause.

The new streaming service HBO Max will launch on May 27 this year.