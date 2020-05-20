Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max

Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max

Fans of the superhero movie "Justice League" will soon be able to watch a previously unreleased version of the film, in response to a years-long campaign by fans.

Gloria Tso has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max

Fans of the superhero movie "Justice League" will soon be able to watch a previously unreleased version of the film in response to a years-long campaign by fans.

The movie stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

The unreleased version will debut on the streaming service HBO Max next year, executives said on Wednesday (May 20).

The original director Zack Snyder who oversaw the filming of "Justice League" had put together a cut of the movie, before he had to step away to deal with a family tragedy.

"Avengers" director Joss Whedon then took over the project to oversee reshoots and complete editing.

But the final product received lackluster reviews, with only 40% of reviews left on the Rotten Tomatoes website giving it a positive rating.

Fans have speculated that they would like Snyder's original version better, which erupted into a movement online with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trending at the start of 2017.

In 2019, fans even bought a billboard in Times Square to promote their cause.

The new streaming service HBO Max will launch on May 27 this year.



Recent related news from verified sources

HBO Max grants fans' wishes to see unreleased cut of 'Justice League'

A previously unreleased version of 2017 superhero movie "Justice League" by director Zack Snyder will...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •MashableTechCrunch


Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut is coming to HBO Max

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut is coming to HBO Max· Director Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" is coming to WarnerMedia's streaming service, HBO...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsIndian ExpressThe Next WebDNAThe VergeFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max [Video]

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:01Published
Zack Synder's Cut of 'Justice League' to Be Released, Ruby Rose Exits 'Batwoman' After One Season & More | THR News [Video]

Zack Synder's Cut of 'Justice League' to Be Released, Ruby Rose Exits 'Batwoman' After One Season & More | THR News

"The Synder Cut" of 'Justice League' is being released, Ruby Rose exits 'Batwoman' after just one season and 'Space Force' co-creator Greg Daniels shares a heartwarming story about working with the..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:20Published