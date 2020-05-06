Brazil soccer club Atletico Mineiro step up hygiene rules in return to training

Atletico Mineiro return to training under strict hygiene regulations with Brazil suffering high casualties from the COVID-19 pandemic.

COACHING TEAM WIPING DOWN BOTTLES / (SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) MEMBER OF THE COACHING TEAM, DOCTOR RODRIGO LASMAR, SAYING: "We will have the players divided into smaller groups, of a maximum of four or five players.

They will be coming in at different times so that there is not a gathering upon arrival or exiting (training facilities).

We have set up a dynamic on the field where these groups do not interact with each other.

The objective at this initial stage is to minimise the number of people who have contact (with each other).

They (players) arrive in their uniforms, they just come and put on their soccer boots for training and then they immediately return home.

So, we are going to minimise contact in the locker room.

We are going to limit contact because we are not providing food.

This is all being done under strict criteria, equipment that is being used is disposable.

VARIOUS OF PLAYERS DURING TRAINING STORY: Brazil club Atletico Mineiro returned to training on Wednesday (May 20) but with key differences amid the pandemic; smaller group training sessions, face masks and sanitised water bottles.

The club decided to return to training after a hygiene security protocol was established, that included disinfecting training and stadium grounds and carrying out coronavirus tests on the coaching team and players.

For now, training is capped at five people with different groups training in a shift pattern to minimise contact.

Brazil's soccer season was stopped on March 15 because of the pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro has expressed his desire for an immediate return to the competition.

But with regions of Brazil more affected than others, critics say a nationwide league return is difficult.

Brazil is currently Latin America's ground zero for coronavirus cases, with more than 275,000 cases and over 18,000 deaths.

