Burundi votes in tense presidential election Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published 3 weeks ago Burundi votes in tense presidential election The election is meant to usher in the first democratic transition in 58 years of independence for the nation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Burundi gears up to hold tense presidential election More than five million people are eligible to cast ballots in race to succeed longtime President...

Al Jazeera - Published 3 weeks ago











Tweets about this