Former Shiv Sena district chief shot dead by miscreants in UP's Rampur Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:10s - Published 41 minutes ago Former Shiv Sena district chief shot dead by miscreants in UP's Rampur Former Shiv Sena district chief Anurag Sharma was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. Unidentified miscreants shot Sharma at around 8:15 pm on May 20. The incident took place in Jwala Nagar when Sharma was returning home. Sharma was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Following Sharma's death, his family created a ruckus in the hospital. Police said that the investigation has been initiated and FIR will soon be registered. 0

