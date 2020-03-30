EasyJet to resume flights from June 15 Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published 59 minutes ago EasyJet to resume flights from June 15 EasyJet is to resume flights from a number of UK airports from June 15. The low-cost carrier announced that its initial schedule will involve mainly domestic flying in the UK and France, while also unveiling new bio security measures. 0

Tweets about this U105#StayHomeSaveLives Easyjet to resume flights from Belfast International from 15th June https://t.co/awsBnpmxkm 2 minutes ago Margaret Stewart RT @STVNews: EasyJet will resume flights from airports in Scotland next month, with passengers and crew expected to wear masks. https://t.c… 3 minutes ago Linsey McNeill EasyJet will only offer 1 international flight from the UK when it re-starts flying on June 15, nearly all will be… https://t.co/VR5fa595gI 4 minutes ago Channel 103 Some routes to and from Jersey are available to book from today - after EasyJet announced it will resume some fligh… https://t.co/ITuN3ccTyQ 7 minutes ago Friendship Travel RT @benclatworthy: Flying of the future: pictures showing new bio security measures taking place at an EasyJet check-in checkout counter as… 11 minutes ago Dawn Hargrove easyJet flights to resume from mid-June boosting holiday hopes for Britons https://t.co/jAjYtFBKu7 13 minutes ago Lorna Mckain RT @CharlesTannock: If wearing a mask is to be obligatory even on national carrier BA why not on LT underground where tube passengers are s… 14 minutes ago Joe Cababie RT @BTNEurope: Easyjet is planning to resume domestic flights in the UK and France from 15 June, with further route openings to be announce… 16 minutes ago

