Massive Rotating Disk Galaxy Discovered in the Very Early Universe Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 hours ago Massive Rotating Disk Galaxy Discovered in the Very Early Universe Galaxy DLA0817g, or the Wolfe Disk, is the most distant rotating disk galaxy ever observed, which formed when the universe was only 10% its current age. Its discovery challenges current models of galaxy formation. 0

