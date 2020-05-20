Global  

Massive Rotating Disk Galaxy Discovered in the Very Early Universe 

Massive Rotating Disk Galaxy Discovered in the Very Early Universe 

Massive Rotating Disk Galaxy Discovered in the Very Early Universe 

Galaxy DLA0817g, or the Wolfe Disk, is the most distant rotating disk galaxy ever observed, which formed when the universe was only 10% its current age.

Its discovery challenges current models of galaxy formation.

In our 13.8 billion-year-old universe, most galaxies like our Milky Way form gradually, reaching...
