Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Riddhima Kapoor shares throwback pic with Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Riddhima Kapoor shares throwback pic with Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir

Riddhima Kapoor shares throwback pic with Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a whiff of nostalgia with fans, posting a couple of snapshots on Instagram.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Riddhima posts throwback pic with Rishi, Neetu

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often shares rare pictures of Rishi Kapoor, making fans dearly miss the actor....
IndiaTimes - Published

Throwback pic of Rishi with Bachchans, Alia

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in Mumbai from Delhi on 3rd May to be with her...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BangaloreMirror

Bangalore Mirror Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 but he will forever live in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. https://t.co/sYcY7909Nw 1 day ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com Ridhima Kapoor share throwback photos of @chintskap from her wedding #RishiKapoor #RidhimaKapoor #bollywood… https://t.co/HkG0qCuiAn 2 days ago

BiscootTV

Biscoot TV Riddhima Kapoor shares a throwback picture of the the good times with Rishi Kapoor ❤ . . . #riddhimakapoorsahni… https://t.co/CX05BHRzt9 2 days ago

BollywoodStard1

Bollywood Stardust Riddhima Kapoor shares a throwback picture of the the good times with Rishi Kapoor ❤ . . . #riddhimakapoorsahni… https://t.co/O3EQGS9B7t 2 days ago

02Munger

Agrahan munger -02 RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #RiddhimaKapoor wants to keep her father #RishiKapoor alive among his fans and so has been sharing throwback photos of… 2 days ago

thelivemirror

TheLiveMirror #RiddhimaKapoor Sahni Shares Throwback Photos From ‘Good Times’ With #RishiKapoor @Riddhima80 #NeetuKapoor… https://t.co/wzfCxmGuMu 2 days ago

DMmovies

Desimartini #RishiKapoor’s daughter #RiddhimaKapoorSahni shares throwback pictures of their 'good times' See here: https://t.co/70ofJh7KWf 2 days ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #RiddhimaKapoor wants to keep her father #RishiKapoor alive among his fans and so has been sharing throwback photos… https://t.co/UlvP8YtMxs 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Neetu Kapoor shares throwback picture with her family [Video]

Neetu Kapoor shares throwback picture with her family

Neetu Kapoor on Monday shared a throwback picture with her family on Instagram.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published
Riddhima posts 'classic' pic of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor [Video]

Riddhima posts 'classic' pic of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a whiff of weekend nostalgia with fans, posting a couple of snapshots featuring her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, on Instagram.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published