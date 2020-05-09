Riddhima Kapoor shares throwback pic with Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir

Bangalore Mirror Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 but he will forever live in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. https://t.co/sYcY7909Nw 1 day ago

Tellychakkar.com Ridhima Kapoor share throwback photos of @chintskap from her wedding #RishiKapoor #RidhimaKapoor #bollywood… https://t.co/HkG0qCuiAn 2 days ago

Biscoot TV Riddhima Kapoor shares a throwback picture of the the good times with Rishi Kapoor ❤ . . . #riddhimakapoorsahni… https://t.co/CX05BHRzt9 2 days ago

Bollywood Stardust Riddhima Kapoor shares a throwback picture of the the good times with Rishi Kapoor ❤ . . . #riddhimakapoorsahni… https://t.co/O3EQGS9B7t 2 days ago

Agrahan munger -02 RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #RiddhimaKapoor wants to keep her father #RishiKapoor alive among his fans and so has been sharing throwback photos of… 2 days ago

TheLiveMirror #RiddhimaKapoor Sahni Shares Throwback Photos From ‘Good Times’ With #RishiKapoor @Riddhima80 #NeetuKapoor… https://t.co/wzfCxmGuMu 2 days ago

Desimartini #RishiKapoor’s daughter #RiddhimaKapoorSahni shares throwback pictures of their 'good times' See here: https://t.co/70ofJh7KWf 2 days ago