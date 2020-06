Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan celebrated his eighth birthday today, and the doting mother...

Mother-son duo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and son Viaan's quarantine fun is all you need right now! Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Viaan have been spending some more quality time together after the lockdown....

Mid-Day - Published on May 10, 2020