2 Works for You Thursday Morning Forecast Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:31s - Published now 2 Works for You Thursday Morning Forecast Good morning! Highs in the mid 70s and chances of storms for the next couple of days. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 2 Works for You nightly digital update May 20



2 Works for You nightly digital update May 20 Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:07 Published 6 hours ago Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee



Expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will begin to warm up significantly heading into Memorial Day weekend, with inland highs in the.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:25 Published 20 hours ago