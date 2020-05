Today looks like a pretty day again with some sun and highs in the 70s, though cooler lakeside.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows in the low-50s.

We will have more cloudiness on Friday with a slight chance of a sprinkle, though nice temps again in the low-70s.

There won't be much wind, though it will be cooler lakeside.

There are signs that some areas could see their first 80s of year Sunday.

A hit-or-miss storm is possible over the 3 day weekend, but it won't be a wash.