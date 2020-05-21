Jennifer Lawrence starts drinking at 5pm during coronavirus lockdown
Jennifer Lawrence kicks off her evening with a beer at 5pm before switching to wine an hour later.
Is antibody testing the answer to opening up society?With many states starting to open up after the COVID-19 lockdown, many experts are concerned about another wave of COVID-19 infections that could prove devastating. But there are a few potential..
This food stylist recreated an iconic Jennifer Lawrence red carpet look with pomegranate seeds!This Jennifer Lawrence red carpet look was recreated with a pomegranate