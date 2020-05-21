Ryan Moore Shoals Chamber of Commerce Chairman

More and more busineses are coming back on line.

Still others are waiting for the safer at home order to expire tomorrow to plan their next steps.

And that includes our friends out in the shoals.

Joining us now live by phone is the new chairman of the shoals chamber of commerce ryan moore.

Ryan - good morning ... pause you get out and about.

How are businesses adjusting to this "new normal" - especially restaurants out in the shoals?

How has the chamber stepped in to help struggling businesses?

What about paycheck protection program.

Any businesses need extra help to get back on line.

Anything special you're anticipating as the safer at home order expires tomorrow?

Ryan - as a banker.

Some banks around your area will see some changes starting tuesday?

Continued social distancing?

Ryan moore - chairman of the shoals chamber of commerce, thanks for joining us.

Pause