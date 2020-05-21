sports transfer rules

Global  

Today from the n-c- a-a.

C1 3 council voted today to allow voluntary on-campus athletic activities for football and men's and women's basketball beginning june first.

Southeastern conference athletic directors are scheduled to meet tomorrow with health experts and then will make a recommendation to university presidents and chancellors, which could include a phased-in reopening or an extended moratorium.

School presidents and chancellors are expected to make their decision on what they will do on friday, according to e-s-p-n.

Also today...the n- c-a-a decided it won't decide this year whether to allow undergraduates to transfer to a different school one time and not have to sit out a season.

It's called the 'one-time transfer rule' and the n-c-a-a decided it won't take it up again until next year.

This means u-k will have to get a separate waiver from the n-c-a-a for wake forest transfer olivier sarr so he can play for the cats next season.

U-k hopes to get the waiver since sarr's coach at wake forest was fired after talking sarr into staying at wake instead of leaving early for the n-b-a.

Sarr has said if he doesn't get the waiver, he won't sit out a year...in other words...he wouldn't ever play for kentucky.

This could also affect the u-k football team....it's hoping to get auburn transfer quarterback joey gatewood eligible for this upcoming season.

And, the u-k women's team has two transfers coming in who could be affected.

