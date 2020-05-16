Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese man climbs onto fifth floor to rescue six-year-old stranded on ledge

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Chinese man climbs onto fifth floor to rescue six-year-old stranded on ledge

Chinese man climbs onto fifth floor to rescue six-year-old stranded on ledge

A heroic man in southern China climbed onto the fifth floor of a residential building to rescue a six-year-old girl stranded on a ledge.

The video, filmed in the city of Zigong in Sichuan Province on May 21, shows a girl stranded on the ledge outside the fifth-floor window attempting to climb back into a nearby flat.

Neighbours held a bed sheet under the building to try to catch the girl if she fell.

A man was then seen climbing up with his bare hands from the fourth floor to try and rescue the child.

He then carried the girl into the flat through the open window before climbing inside himself.

According to reports, the 30-year-old man named Hu Yunchuan is an air-conditioning technician.

He witnessed the incident when driving by the building, so he stopped to save the girl.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man reunited with parents 32 years after kidnapping [Video]

Man reunited with parents 32 years after kidnapping

A Chinese man, kidnapped 32 years ago, was reunited with his biological family Monday. Mao Yin was just two years old when he was taken from his parents in 1988.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published
1 dead, 2 injured after landslide occurs at Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 [Video]

1 dead, 2 injured after landslide occurs at Jammu-Srinagar NH-44

A man died and two got injured after landslide occurred at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 on May 16. Around six vehicles were buried under massive landslide in Seri village of JandK's Ramban..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published