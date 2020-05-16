Chinese man climbs onto fifth floor to rescue six-year-old stranded on ledge

A heroic man in southern China climbed onto the fifth floor of a residential building to rescue a six-year-old girl stranded on a ledge.

The video, filmed in the city of Zigong in Sichuan Province on May 21, shows a girl stranded on the ledge outside the fifth-floor window attempting to climb back into a nearby flat.

Neighbours held a bed sheet under the building to try to catch the girl if she fell.

A man was then seen climbing up with his bare hands from the fourth floor to try and rescue the child.

He then carried the girl into the flat through the open window before climbing inside himself.

According to reports, the 30-year-old man named Hu Yunchuan is an air-conditioning technician.

He witnessed the incident when driving by the building, so he stopped to save the girl.