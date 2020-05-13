'Premier League providing safe environment'

Troy Townsend says he would be happy to see his son Andros return to action in the Premier League.
KungfuKadri. @ManlikeEB Doctors don’t even have the setups the premier league are providing to make sure everyone’s safe. The ex… https://t.co/EH0WnLrcP6 2 days ago
EZRA SIBANDA Premier League training to resume after clubs unanimously agreed to a set of medical protocols to keep players safe… https://t.co/eqPsoCVRXc 3 days ago
Dann: Training feels very safeCrystal Palace's Scott Dann says he isn't worried about any positives test within the Premier League.
Scholes: You can't train without tacklingPaul Scholes says it's important for the Premier League to stick to the government guidelines and must not train till it's safe.