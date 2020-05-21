Police investigating shooting at Westgate Entertainment District

Three people were shot at Westgate Entertainment District Wednesday night.
A shooter is in custody, police say.
Officers raid Peoria home after Westgate shootingPolice raided a home in Peoria overnight after a shooting at Westgate Entertainment District.
Three people wounded in Arizona shooting, police sayA suspect is in custody after three people were shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday night (May 20), according to Glendale police officer Tiffany Ngalula.