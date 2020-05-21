UK track-and-trace up soon, despite issues: minister

BritishPrime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday (May 20) a "world-beating" program to test and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1.
The test and track programme is seen as a key measure to reopen the country, but it has also been dogged by criticism after opposition lawmakers said an earlier promise of a nationwide roll-out of a National Health Service (NHS)-developed smartphone app had slipped from the middle of this month.
Britain is currently testing the app - based on Bluetooth - on the Isle of Wight off the southern coast of England, where the government says more than half the residents had downloaded it.