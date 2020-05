Police watchdog will not launch criminal probe into PM over Arcuri relationship Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published 25 minutes ago Police watchdog will not launch criminal probe into PM over Arcuri relationship Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Director General Michael Lockwood gives a statement after a review of Boris Johnson’s links with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri found there was a “close association” between them and there may have been an “intimate relationship”, but there were no grounds for criminal investigation. 0

