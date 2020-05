Kayleigh McEnany Complains About ‘Coverage’ — From A Comedian Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:21s - Published 5 hours ago Kayleigh McEnany Complains About ‘Coverage’ — From A Comedian The White House press secretary used the daily news briefing to lament negative coverage of President Donald Trump’s claim he’s taking hydroxychloroquine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Slams Jimmy Kimmel For Trump Coverage



The White House held a briefing. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:44 Published 22 hours ago