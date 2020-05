Rescued manatees back in the wild after rehab Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published 14 hours ago Rescued manatees back in the wild after rehab Two rescued manatees were released back into the sea off the Florida Keys on Wednesday after having been rehabilitated by rescue volunteers. 0

These manatees are back in the sea after being rehabilitated Courtesy: Florida Keys News Bureau Location: Islamorada, Florida The pair had been rescued by volunteers after Spookey was injured in a boat strike and Scott was found tangled in a fishing line The Florida Keys were quiet for their release as the islands are still closed to visitors





