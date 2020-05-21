Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Archuleta Reveals Why He Hasn't Written a Love Album

Video Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate - Duration: 08:54s - Published
David Archuleta Reveals Why He Hasn't Written a Love Album

David Archuleta Reveals Why He Hasn't Written a Love Album

Singer-songwriter & "American Idol" alum discusses his ninth studio album 'Therapy Sessions'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VABeachJudy

Judy#DA2020 RT @InTheFame: David Archuleta Reveals Why He Hasn’t Written a Love Album https://t.co/7ME379Loxy #AmericanIdol 8 hours ago

djafanTheVoice

djafan#DA2020 RT @alanacheng: David Archuleta Reveals Why He Hasn't Written a Love Album https://t.co/9oKeBB7JtC via @YouTube 9 hours ago

archiebaby12

Nancy Colón @DavidArchie Reveals Why He Hasn’t Written a Love Album https://t.co/lmJdPSR11H 9 hours ago

djafanTheVoice

djafan#DA2020 RT @mybip: David Archuleta Reveals Why He Hasn’t Written a Love Album https://t.co/iw1PSvHFKZ 9 hours ago

mybip

mybip David Archuleta Reveals Why He Hasn’t Written a Love Album https://t.co/iw1PSvHFKZ 11 hours ago

GwenPo

Gwen Porea RT @TheSnowAngelz: David Archuleta Reveals Why He Hasn't Written a Love Album https://t.co/IeOaCn8rYn via @YouTube 13 hours ago

TheSnowAngelz

snowangelzz 🍁 David Archuleta Reveals Why He Hasn't Written a Love Album https://t.co/IeOaCn8rYn via @YouTube 15 hours ago

InTheFame

InTheFame David Archuleta Reveals Why He Hasn’t Written a Love Album https://t.co/7ME379Loxy #AmericanIdol 17 hours ago