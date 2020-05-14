Lane Del RAGE: Lana Del Rey hits back at critics during album announcement

Lana Del Rey has posted an explosive statement in which she hits out at those who have accused her of "glamorising abuse" and being "hysterical" with her sad music.



Recent related videos from verified sources Missing Marina Del Rey Swimmer Believed To Be Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard



The search continued Monday for a 39-year-old man who went missing Sunday afternoon while swimming with his 10-year-old son in Marina del Rey. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:54 Published 3 days ago Del Rey Wants To Be First To Ban Cars In Safer Streets Initiatives



The sidewalks of Del Rey have been crowded with people exercising outside, just when everyone is being urged to keep their distance. Kara Finnstrom reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:38 Published 1 week ago