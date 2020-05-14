Lana Del Rey has posted an explosive statement in which she hits out at those who have accused her of "glamorising abuse" and being "hysterical" with her sad music.
BANG Showbiz Lane Del RAGE: Lana Del Rey hits back at critics during album announcement
#LanaDelRey #CelebrityNews #Music https://t.co/voszgR823m 27 minutes ago
Missing Marina Del Rey Swimmer Believed To Be Ex-WWE Star Shad GaspardThe search continued Monday for a 39-year-old man who went missing Sunday afternoon while swimming with his 10-year-old son in Marina del Rey.
Del Rey Wants To Be First To Ban Cars In Safer Streets InitiativesThe sidewalks of Del Rey have been crowded with people exercising outside, just when everyone is being urged to keep their distance. Kara Finnstrom reports.