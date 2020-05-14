Global  

Lane Del RAGE: Lana Del Rey hits back at critics during album announcement

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Lana Del Rey has posted an explosive statement in which she hits out at those who have accused her of "glamorising abuse" and being "hysterical" with her sad music.

