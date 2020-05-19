U.S. Could’ve Prevented 83% of U.S. COVID-19 Deaths If Self-Isolation Began 2 Weeks Earlier: Report

Cathy C RT @CNN: If the US began social distancing a week earlier than it did, it could've prevented at least 36,000 coronavirus deaths, new resear… 5 seconds ago

John Irving RT @theJeremyVine: Astonishing. We need to know if SAGE recommended this to ministers and were ignored. 📰Bringing in lockdown just ONE WE… 18 seconds ago

Being Human RT @The_ChrisShaw: @grahambsi @BBCNews @bbclaurak "Researchers say that if the UK had imposed lockdown seven days earlier, its death toll w… 21 seconds ago

TallDave @CNN if the Chinese Communist Party closed its borders on Dec 30 when Taiwan warned the WHO about H2H transmission,… https://t.co/ipz05VT6cx 31 seconds ago

Arty Fischel Mann Well, Lana said what she said, and she have some good point. I get what she want to say, maybe she can choose a bet… https://t.co/xcSQDhLgFM 35 seconds ago

TrumpFamilySwamp @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump How many deaths could have been prevented if Trump had acted sooner? Trump contain th… https://t.co/LS8pLjEetS 35 seconds ago

Chumba WuFlu Wumba @OANN Study: teens of thousands of Corona Virus deaths could have been prevented if China wasn't Asshoe! 52 seconds ago