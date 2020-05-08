Fort Wayne police investigating car explosion on Bradbury Avernue

Global  

Video Credit: WFFT
Fort Wayne police and fire are investigating a car explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

We now have the name of man shot and killed tuesday afternoon.

The coroner's office says 19 year old "jaden nelson" died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police say nelson was shot and drove himself to the phillips 66 gas station at petit and calhoun streets.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Nelson is the 15th homicide in allen county this year.

Two houses catch on fire after a car exploded in one fort wayne driveway.it happened on bradbury avenue.a neighbor tells fox 55 no one was in either home when the car burst into flames.the two homes on either side of the car were damaged... but no one was hurt.police weren't sure how




