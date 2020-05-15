IOC President:Tokyo Olympics Could Be Canceled

The 2020 Olympics have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus, but IOC President Thomas Bach says the entire event could be cancelled if the games do not return next year.
'We will take all the necessary decisions at the right time' - IOC President BachInternational Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the IOC would "take all the necessary decisions at the right time" about the staging of the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games in July 2021. Lauren..
"We don't know how Olympics money will be spent" - Tokyo 2020 CEOTokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto says it's not clear how Olympics money will be spent.