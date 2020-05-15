Global  

IOC President:Tokyo Olympics Could Be Canceled

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:54s - Published
The 2020 Olympics have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus, but IOC President Thomas Bach says the entire event could be cancelled if the games do not return next year.

