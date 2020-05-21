Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mastercard To Allow Staff To Work From Home Until COVID-19 Vaccine Or Treatment Discovered

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Mastercard To Allow Staff To Work From Home Until COVID-19 Vaccine Or Treatment Discovered

Mastercard To Allow Staff To Work From Home Until COVID-19 Vaccine Or Treatment Discovered

Mastercard Inc has announced that they will not ask employees to return to their offices at this time.

The global credit card company said employees can work from home until the coronavirus is under control.

The company cited a vaccine or other control measures as requirements prior to returning to offices.

Mastercard said they want their employees "to make the decision on when they feel comfortable returning to the office".

The company employs nearly 20,000 people globally, with its main headquarters in Westchester, New York.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mastercard Will Allow Employees To Work From Home Until Vaccine Is Available [Video]

Mastercard Will Allow Employees To Work From Home Until Vaccine Is Available

A senior executive said Mastercard Inc. will not ask staff to return to their offices until a vaccine is available for COVID-19. According to Reuters, the company is looking at consolidating offices...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published