Mastercard To Allow Staff To Work From Home Until COVID-19 Vaccine Or Treatment Discovered

Mastercard Inc has announced that they will not ask employees to return to their offices at this time.

The global credit card company said employees can work from home until the coronavirus is under control.

The company cited a vaccine or other control measures as requirements prior to returning to offices.

Mastercard said they want their employees "to make the decision on when they feel comfortable returning to the office".

The company employs nearly 20,000 people globally, with its main headquarters in Westchester, New York.