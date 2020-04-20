California To Give Health And Safety Guidelines For TV And Movie Production

California officials are set to roll out coronavirus guidelines for the production of Hollywood movies and TV shows.

Governor Gavin Newsom, however, warned that Los Angeles County would likely not be included in the first phase.

Movies and television shows shut down production in mid-March due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The challenges of social distancing means Hollywood will likely be among the last industries to come back.

In the United States, filmmaker Tyler Perry is expected to be the first to get back to production.

According to Reuters, Perry plans to shoot two television series at his Atlanta Georgia studio compound in July.