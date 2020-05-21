Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized'

Officials with the US Navy confirm there was an active shooter situation at a Naval Air Station in Texas on Thursday morning.
Katie Johnston reports.
Donna Holmes RT @AIIAmericanGirI: BREAKING: Active Shooter at Naval Air Station In Texas, Base Releases Critical Update That the Suspect In Corpus Chris… 4 seconds ago
News Radio 570 WWNC #ActiveShooter 'Neutralized' At #NavalAirStation #CorpusChristi In #Texas https://t.co/EEIKU61ojZ 8 seconds ago
SqueakyWheel RT @AnjillofLight_: 😱 Naval Air Station Corpus Christi reporting active shooter on base.
😲 I know I saw comms for a Texas and “CC” and I be… 41 seconds ago
ShArI RT @Breaking911: BREAKING IN TEXAS: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi placed on lockdown at 6:15AM after reports of active shooter. The gunm… 1 minute ago
Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: #BREAKING | Gunman in Corpus Christi shooting 'neutralised', one member of US Navy Security Forces wounded https://t.co/XLC… 1 minute ago
Bibi Spielberg RT @RT_com: Naval Air Station #CorpusChristi is on lockdown due to active shooter situation
https://t.co/HPJpuUm5n9
https://t.co/8a4ReV5… 1 minute ago
Bibi Spielberg RT @RT_com: Active shooter situation at Naval Air Station #CorpusChristi: Suspect neutralized - reports
https://t.co/HPJpuUm5n9 1 minute ago
WREG News Channel 3 A shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas has been "neutralized," the US Navy said in a statement Thur… https://t.co/AQ5gmQSESH 2 minutes ago