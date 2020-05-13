Global  

Woman Attacked By Bison At Yellowstone National Park Just Days After Its Reopening

Video Credit: Geo Beats
Woman Attacked By Bison At Yellowstone National Park Just Days After Its Reopening

Woman Attacked By Bison At Yellowstone National Park Just Days After Its Reopening

A woman was reportedly attacked by a bison just two days after Yellowstone National Park partially reopened.

Bison injures woman at Yellowstone National Park just two days after partial reopening

Just two days after Yellowstone National Park partially reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, a woman was reportedly attacked by a bison.
