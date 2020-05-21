Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Three injured at Arizona shopping complex shooting, says police

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Three injured at Arizona shopping complex shooting, says police

Three injured at Arizona shopping complex shooting, says police

This was the moment local residents of Glendale, Arizona witnessed emergency services attending to the scene of a shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District.

Captured on May 20 at around 7:25 pm, the footage shows sirens and lights of emergency vehicles as local power outages give a dark backdrop.

The filmer, Taylor Tsuchiya, explained: "The electricity across the entire area, including my home, suddenly cut off.

"Within minutes police and first responders arrived in great numbers, in the Westgate parking lot.

"I walked with some neighbors to the street corner at 93rd Ave and Coyotes Blvd to get a better view, when police arrived to block traffic and ordered us inside.

"The power remained cut off until 11:06 pm.

"The police presence continued into the night." Three people were shot in the incident.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

At least three people injured in shooting at Arizona shopping complex, police say

A suspect is in custody after three people were shot Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

femalepit2

femalepit 1. Looks like the Lunatic Left is already at it. Country is barely open a week and we're back to ([FF] as) usual.… https://t.co/lT9jmLgqKq 2 minutes ago

QWakesUpWorld

Q WakesUpWorld RT @JannaWilkinso69 @boxersforlife Three injured in #shooting shooting at #Arizona Arizona shopping center… https://t.co/bwX3iJAUIr 3 minutes ago

TruthSerum2all

TruthSerum2all ⭐️⭐️⭐️#GodIsReal Three injured in shooting at Arizona shopping center https://t.co/iFi4VCVXBT via @YouTube❗️❗️❗️ 3 minutes ago

QWakesUpWorld

Q WakesUpWorld RT @QWakesUpWorld: @tim_fargo Three injured in shooting at Arizona shopping center https://t.co/Zx8A8mbRoD via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

QWakesUpWorld

Q WakesUpWorld @tim_fargo Three injured in shooting at Arizona shopping center https://t.co/Zx8A8mbRoD via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

rangobra82

rangobra82 #FF are here people [they] are losing and won't go down without a fight. BE Vigilant! WE ARE WINNING! Three injured… https://t.co/mDpJnPa3pd 6 minutes ago

Teachcraig

Mary T Craig RT @washingtonpost: Three injured after active shooter opened fire on large Arizona shopping center, police say https://t.co/KIhHLfI6EU 6 minutes ago

TaxiArchMichael

🇺🇸✝️🐸Michael Childress🐸✝️🇺🇸 Three Injured In Shooting At Arizona Shopping Center. https://t.co/RJQPSaqfye 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police investigating shooting at Westgate Entertainment District [Video]

Police investigating shooting at Westgate Entertainment District

Three people were shot at Westgate Entertainment District Wednesday night. A shooter is in custody, police say.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:05Published
Three people wounded in Arizona shooting, police say [Video]

Three people wounded in Arizona shooting, police say

A suspect is in custody after three people were shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday night (May 20), according to Glendale police officer Tiffany Ngalula.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published