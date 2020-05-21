Three injured at Arizona shopping complex shooting, says police

This was the moment local residents of Glendale, Arizona witnessed emergency services attending to the scene of a shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District.

Captured on May 20 at around 7:25 pm, the footage shows sirens and lights of emergency vehicles as local power outages give a dark backdrop.

The filmer, Taylor Tsuchiya, explained: "The electricity across the entire area, including my home, suddenly cut off.

"Within minutes police and first responders arrived in great numbers, in the Westgate parking lot.

"I walked with some neighbors to the street corner at 93rd Ave and Coyotes Blvd to get a better view, when police arrived to block traffic and ordered us inside.

"The power remained cut off until 11:06 pm.

"The police presence continued into the night." Three people were shot in the incident.