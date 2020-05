This was the moment water gushed down a stairwell in Kolkata, India as super cyclone Amphan brought torrential rains to the area.

Captured on May 20, the footage shows rainwater flowing down the stairwell of the building from above.

The filmer, Anushree Hamirwasia, who lives on the second floor said: "It was pretty scary and fascinating." Cyclone Amphan's death toll has now reached 80.