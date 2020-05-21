Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSGP, ROST

Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 15.9% of its value.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CoStar Group, trading down 3.7%.

CoStar Group is showing a gain of 9.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 2.8%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 3.4% on the day.