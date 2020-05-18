Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral

Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral

Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral The late rock 'n' roll legend passed away earlier this month aged 87, and his friends, family, and former band members gathered at the Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huntsville, Alabama, for his funeral on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Richard's niece, opera singer Brandie Sutton, performed at the service.

The 'Tutti Frutti' hitmaker - widely regarded as the pioneer of rock 'n' roll - was laid to rest after a eulogy from Dr. Carlton P.

Byrd, and family spokesman David Person also remembered the singer with some kind words.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral in Alabama

Little Richard has reached his final resting place.
FOXNews.com - Published

Little Richard Laid to Rest at Private Funeral in Alabama


Extra - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY ALUMNUS, LITTLE RICHARD, TO BE BURIED AT HIS ALMA MATER WEDNESDAY [Video]

OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY ALUMNUS, LITTLE RICHARD, TO BE BURIED AT HIS ALMA MATER WEDNESDAY

A private service will be held for the icon of rock and roll on Wednesday morning.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished