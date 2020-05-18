Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral The late rock 'n' roll legend passed away earlier this month aged 87, and his friends, family, and former band members gathered at the Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huntsville, Alabama, for his funeral on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Richard's niece, opera singer Brandie Sutton, performed at the service.

The 'Tutti Frutti' hitmaker - widely regarded as the pioneer of rock 'n' roll - was laid to rest after a eulogy from Dr. Carlton P.

Byrd, and family spokesman David Person also remembered the singer with some kind words.