“An American Aristocrat's Guide to Great Estates”

When all-American girl Julie Montagu moved from Illinois to London, she met her future husband and became Viscountess Hichingbrooke.

Now she’s on an adventure to explore the many great aristocratic estates all over Great Britain and take viewers along with her for an inside look!

The new series airs on the Smithsonian Channel on every Sunday at 8pm CT.

You can find more about the show and ways to watch it here!