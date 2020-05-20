Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India-China border dispute: India says China creating hindrance along LAC | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:51s - Published
India-China border dispute: India says China creating hindrance along LAC | Oneindia News

India-China border dispute: India says China creating hindrance along LAC | Oneindia News

India on Thursday strongly refuted China’s contention that tensions in the Ladakh and Sikkim sectors were triggered by Indian troops crossing the Line of Actual Control, even as it accused Chinese forces of hindering patrols on the Indian side.

Food delivery platform Swiggy said it has started doorstep delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand through the ‘Wine Shops’ category on its app.

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today Assam will insist on quarantine for all passengers coming by air, its , making it clear that the BJP-led state would chart its own course in the matter.

Airlines will have to follow ticket price guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry when they restart some domestic flights.

A Delhi-Mumbai flight ticket will have to be priced between Rs 3,500 and 10,000 for the next three months.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jay201194

Jay Singh RT @__phoenix_fire_: Just what i said da before. Oli is an out and out communist , a chinese puppet. Read why is doing chinese bidding http… 16 seconds ago

viraldesai71

vkdesai RT @manishmedia: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli raises border dispute with India to repay China for saving his government. #NepalIndiaBorder https… 10 minutes ago

__phoenix_fire_

औरंगज़ेब Just what i said da before. Oli is an out and out communist , a chinese puppet. Read why is doing chinese bidding https://t.co/vmNPDSRBBL 22 minutes ago

SumraYusuf2

Sumra Yusuf RT @suhasinih: US comments on India-China tensions :"Flareups at the border are a reminder that Chinese aggressions aren't always rhetorica… 28 minutes ago

sandyjay70

Sandeep Jhunja To add another pressure point, China cashes in its IoU with the Nepal PM. Too many coincidences. "Nepal PM KP Sharm… https://t.co/qLV6UzywdV 36 minutes ago

nepalidpka

Deepika Ghorasaini India tries to prove his supremacy everywhere. Good read. "India faces territorial issues with some of its neighbo… https://t.co/AhcI3yFVIM 40 minutes ago

HemeswariB

Dr.Hemeswari Bhuyan RT @dna: US supports India over recent border dispute with China, calls Beijing's behaviour provocative, disturbing https://t.co/ailrgukFSi 50 minutes ago

George56286114

George RT @deelipaaa: The tension further escalated after India inaugurated a road link connecting Kailash Mansarovar, a holy pilgrimage site situ… 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Domestic flights to resume in India from Monday, AAI issues guidelines | Oneindia News [Video]

Domestic flights to resume in India from Monday, AAI issues guidelines | Oneindia News

Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in its wake, Kolkata airport flooded, cars and buses overturned, trees uprooted, thousands of houses damaged; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls super..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
India-china Tention- Ladakh Border पर बढ़ सकता है तनाव, Ajit Doval की करीबी नज [Video]

India-china Tention- Ladakh Border पर बढ़ सकता है तनाव, Ajit Doval की करीबी नज

India-china Tention- Ladakh Border पर बढ़ सकता है तनाव, Ajit Doval की करीबी नजर

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:02Published