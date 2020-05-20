India-China border dispute: India says China creating hindrance along LAC | Oneindia News

India on Thursday strongly refuted China’s contention that tensions in the Ladakh and Sikkim sectors were triggered by Indian troops crossing the Line of Actual Control, even as it accused Chinese forces of hindering patrols on the Indian side.

Food delivery platform Swiggy said it has started doorstep delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand through the ‘Wine Shops’ category on its app.

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today Assam will insist on quarantine for all passengers coming by air, its , making it clear that the BJP-led state would chart its own course in the matter.

Airlines will have to follow ticket price guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry when they restart some domestic flights.

A Delhi-Mumbai flight ticket will have to be priced between Rs 3,500 and 10,000 for the next three months.