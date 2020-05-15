Global  

Kendall Jenner 'agrees to pay up $90k to settle Fyre Festival lawsuit'

Kendall Jenner 'agrees to pay up $90k to settle Fyre Festival lawsuit'

Kendall Jenner 'agrees to pay up $90k to settle Fyre Festival lawsuit'

Model Kendall Jenner has reportedly agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a Fyre Festival lawsuit, after it was alleged she was paid $275,000 to promote the disastrous event on Instagram.

