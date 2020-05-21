Transgender teachers hold classes for disadvantaged kids in western India

Transgender teachers at a school in the village of Tarpada continue to hold classes for vulnerable children amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Footage from May 1 shows inside the school located in the Vasai district of western India's Maharashtra state.

Headteacher Vasundara leads a team of teachers who prepare lessons including physics, microbiology, and computing for local children living in slums. Thamanna Dondapati, who teaches maths, said: "Here the people are very poor, illiterate and find it difficult to lead their life.

Parents leave their children with us and go to their daily work.

We give the children food and teach them.

A few social workers are helping us with food and things.

"The indoor confinement has strengthened the family bonding that used to be punctuated by hectic schedules of daily life.

We are very much happy to serve them." This initiative has been running for two years and at the beginning there were five children enrolled.

As the group wants to prevent vulnerable children from missing classes due to the lockdown, the number has since increased to 60 students, as other schools in the area remain closed.