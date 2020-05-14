Global  

Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Education & Training Services

Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Education & Training Services

Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Education & Training Services

In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%.

Leading the group were shares of L Brands, up about 15.1% and shares of Tillys up about 13% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Lincoln Educational Services, trading up by about 20.7% and Zovio, trading higher by about 11.9% on Thursday.




