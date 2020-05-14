Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Education & Training Services Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 minutes ago Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Education & Training Services In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of L Brands, up about 15.1% and shares of Tillys up about 13% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Education & Training Services In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of L Brands, up about 15.1% and shares of Tillys up about 13% on the day. Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Lincoln Educational Services, trading up by about 20.7% and Zovio, trading higher by about 11.9% on Thursday.





