NASA Captures Deadly Tropical Cyclone Amphan From Space Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:17s - Published now NASA Captures Deadly Tropical Cyclone Amphan From Space Tropical cyclone Amphan, which made landfall near the border of eastern India and Bangladesh, had winds reaching 165 miles per hour, making it "super cyclonic" as it swirled over the Bay of Bengal. 0

