What is Kawasaki Disease?

It's a disease that affects only children and some medical experts say it could be related to the coronavirus.

CHILDREN -- AND SOMEMEDICAL EXPERTS SAY IT COULD BERELATED TO THE CORONAVIRUS.IN WITH US THIS MORNIGN WE HAVEDOCTOR HEMMAL KOTHARYFROM DIGNITY HEALTH MERCY ANDMEMORIAL HOSPITALS.DOCTOR KOTHARY GOOD MORNING!- WHAT DO HEALTH EXPERTS KNOWABOUT THE KAWASAKIDISEASE?- WHICH COUNTRIES/STATE S ARESEEING THE MOST CASES?- WHAT SYMPTOMS SHOULDPARENTS LOOK OUT FOR?YOU CAN STILLIT MIGHT SEEM PRETTY SIMPLE..FARMERS GROW FOOD..

AND THATFOOD FEEDS FAMILIES..WELL, SOMETIMES..

THEY NEED ANEXTRA SET OF HANDS TOHELP MAKE IT HAPPEN.THROUGH THE U-S-D-A'S FARMERS TOFAMILIES FOOD BOX PROGRAM --IT MIGHT SEEM PRETTY SIMPLE..FARMERS GROW FOOD..

AND THAT