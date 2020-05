Stephan James Talks 'Homecoming' Season 2 Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:56s - Published 3 days ago Stephan James Talks 'Homecoming' Season 2 Stephan James is back for season 2 of the Prime Video mystery thriller, "Homecoming". This time, the Canadian actor is starring alongside Janelle Monae instead of Julia Roberts, but he tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante how the legendary actress is still very much a part of the new collection of episodes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources EXCLUSIVE: Stephan James aka Walter Cruz of 'Homecoming' talks about being 'more dogged, determined' in season 2 Stephan James who is reprising his role as Walter Cruz in 'Homecoming' season 2 shares what's in...

DNA - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this DNA DNA EXCLUSIVE| Stephan James aka Walter Cruz of 'Homecoming' talks about being 'more dogged, determined' in season… https://t.co/npG5qTIa2G 14 hours ago The A.V. Club Homecoming's Stephan James talks Janelle Monáe and the If Beale Street Could Talk score https://t.co/53TYHMCd9B 18 hours ago Med Amine Ferjani Homecoming's Stephan James talks Janelle Monáe and the If Beale Street Could Talk score https://t.co/gaZzGTKthX 1 day ago The A.V. Club Homecoming's Stephan James (@realstephj) talks Janelle Monáe and the If Beale Street Could Talk score https://t.co/KkODPTjG71 1 day ago