Another 2.438 Million Americans File for Unemployment Benefits The number exceeds economists' expectations of an additional 2.4 million claims for the past week.

Mark Hamrick, Bankrate Economic Analyst Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 38 million people have now filed for unemployment in the U.S. Mark Hamrick, Bankrate Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick, Bankrate Economic Analyst All 50 states have begun the process of reopening, but their efforts vary.

Chris Rupkey, MUFG Chief Economist